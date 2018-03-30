MP suspended from AAP floats political outfit

Dharamvir Gandhi Dharamvir Gandhi

PATIALA MEMBER of Parliament, Dr Dharamvir Gandhi, who in 2015 was suspended from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Thursday announced the launch of a political platform – Punjab Manch – which would “gradually be turned into a political party before the general elections in 2019.”

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said the need of the hour was to give the status of true federalism to the relationship between the Centre and the states. He said there were several issues of Punjab which had been “sacrificed at the altar of power” by the present political parties in Punjab including SAD, BJP, Congress and AAP.

Alleging that AAP had fallen prey to the “high command culture” prevalent in other parties, Gandhi said he would quit AAP once his newly launched political platform takes the shape of a political party and he would contest polls. He said leaders such as Sucha Singh Chottepur had been forced out of AAP due to internal machinations. “The ultimate aim of the manch is to evolve into a strong regional political outfit. There is a need for such an outfit in Punjab,” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App