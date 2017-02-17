MP Kirron Kher backs Mayor Asha Jaswal over fresh tax issue

MP Kirron Kher. (File Photo) MP Kirron Kher. (File Photo)

A MONTH after Mayor Asha Jaswal hinted at imposition of fresh tax, MP Kirron Kher, too, said she was in favour of that. Addressing mediapersons at the UT guest house on Thursday, she said taxes are for betterment of the city. She said, “I feel we should pay our share of taxes. Why are we not paying here when other cities are paying it. Paid parking is there everywhere in the world. It requires a lot of maintenance.

So, this one requires revenue.” Kher added that the mayor and officers of the civic body are “sensible enough to take a considerate view of the new taxes”. “But at the same time, we do not want to put any extra burden on the residents and so we should generate some revenue as well,” she said.

On cross-voting by BJP councillors during the finance and contract committee meeting when BJP councillor Heera Negi lost to Congress councillor Devinder Babla, Kher said it was really upsetting and that should not have happened as it tarnishes the party’s image.

“We are united as we supported Arun Sood during mayoral elections of 2016, Asha Jaswal in 2017 and it has happened with Heera Negi twice. First in the 2015 mayoral elections and now in finance and contract committee elections. So, this is upsetting and sanghatan has taken cognizance of the cross-voting,” said Kher.

On the Congress councillors joining BJP, Kher said they got feelers not only from Congress councillors but other party workers as well. She hit out at the Congress, saying they had failed to utilise the budget allocated to them during all these years.

‘Trespassing in Snehalaya’

On the recent issue of Snehalaya where Mayor Asha Jaswal along with two other BJP councillors were booked under various sections for trespassing and POCSO Act, Kher said she was in Parliament in Delhi and was not aware of the issue. She, however, said that she was worried about the condition of Snehalaya as she spoke to the UT Adviser about the CCTV footage and the latter said that the CCTVs were not working, Kher said that at a place like Snehalaya and other children’s home as well, CCTV cameras should be functional.