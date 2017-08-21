Movie Rupinder Gandhi 2 will release, should not be linked to killing: actor, director

Poster of the upcoming film. Gurmeet Singh Poster of the upcoming film. Gurmeet Singh

The lead actor and director of the film ‘Rupinder Gandhi 2 – The Robin Hood’ said that the killing of Manminder Singh, brother of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi was “very unfortunate”, but “their film will release and should not be linked to the killing before police completes its probe”. Speaking to The Indian Express, actor Dev Kharoud, who has played gangster Rupinder Gandhi in both the films, said: “All due permissions were taken from his family before making both films,” adding that and that the films are only “inspired” by his life and not completely based on it.

“We never claimed that films are completely based on real incidents. They are just inspired from Gandhi’s life. We had all due permissions including that from Manminder Gandhi. It is really unfortunate what happened today, but the film has nothing to do with the killing I believe,” said Kharoud. He also claimed that a “minor controversy” over the release was immediately sorted out.

“Some of Gandhi’s friends had objected to the film saying that it is not based on facts. Those who had objected were also friends, not enemies of Gandhi. They objected to the scenes in which Gandhi has been shown having an affair with a woman. They claimed Gandhi never had an affair. But then it was amicably sorted as we told them that film has fictional parts too,” he said.

The film was earlier scheduled for release on August 25, but was postponed to September 8. “As of now, we are ready for release on September 8. The police is probing the case. We do not think that the film has anything to do with the incident. Earlier release was postponed as verdict in case of Dera Sacha Sauda head Ram Rahim Singh is expected on August 25 and people might not come out due to high alert. The film will release on September 8,” he said.

Meanwhile, director Avtar Singh also said that “film cannot be linked to the incident”. “Police is probing the case now, but we do not think that our film can be a reason behind such tragic and unfortunate incident. We are awaiting approval from censor as it has demanded some cuts but are hopeful of a release on September 8. The producers will take a final call,” he said.

Considered closest to Manminder, his cousin Guru Grewal, who is also the president of Gandhi Students Union for Panjab University, Chandigarh, said that those who had some issues with the film were also ‘their friends’ and they are not suspecting them. “Mindhi was not having any enmity with some of Gandhi’s friends who were objecting to the film. We had talked and sorted out things. We are shocked as of now to say anything, but we do not suspect them. Let police bring out the truth,” he said.

