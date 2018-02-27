Mount Carmel school agrees to accept old fee; CCPCR not to conduct probe

It also released the admit cards of four students of Classes 10 and 12 (Representational Image) It also released the admit cards of four students of Classes 10 and 12 (Representational Image)

The child rights body will not be conducting an inquiry against Mount Carmel School, Sector 47-B, after the school management appeared before the Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) on Monday.

The school has agreed to accept the old fee of 2016-17 session that was submitted by the parents instead of the hiked fee. It also released the admit cards of four students of Classes 10 and 12. Parents collected the admit cards of their wards on Monday, said the Chandigarh Parents Association (CPA).

“The school management appeared before us and has released the admit cards. The school has also agreed to acknowledge the old fee that was submitted by the parents instead of the hiked fee,” said Harjinder Kaur, chairperson, CCPCR.

She added that the school would not be facing any inquiry over withholding the admit cards as “the matter was now settled”.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have issued advisories to all schools in the matter of admit cards.

In a circular dated February 23, the CBSE states, “Practice of withholding admit card has been viewed very seriously by the Board. Rule 15 of the CBSE Examination Bye-laws is very clear. The same is reproduced for strict compliance by all the schools. In no case the heads of affiliated schools shall detain eligible candidates from appearing at the examination.”

The circular further states that the board issues admit cards to only those candidates who have been “sponsored by schools in their finalised list of candidate for Classes 10/12. Therefore, the school has already confirmed eligibility of such candidates for appearing in the board examinations”.

Parents had protested outside the school on February 22 when their wards were not handed their admit cards. The school authorities claimed that the school withheld the roll numbers of only those students who did not pay the fee.

The parents, however, claimed that they deposited the fee and the school refused to acknowledge it as they were demanding payment of the hiked fee. They added that the fee hike of the school was stayed by the district court after around 150 parents moved the court against the fee hike in 2017-18 session.

The principal of the school, Iona Valerie Brendish, did not comment on the issue. However, the CPA said the school was wrong to withhold the admit cards in the first place.

“The school finally released the admit cards and accepted the fee, according to the court’s order without late fee. However, the CCPCR should not let the school go scot-free just because they have now covered up the wrong they committed. The children (or their parents) who were harassed should be heard. The NCPCR has recently issued a circular specifically covering such cases that should not be ignored,” said Nitin Goyal, president, CPA.

A circular issued by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), dated February 12, states, “Reported cases of suicidal deaths by students due to harassment for non-payment of school fee and discriminative behaviour by the school authorities is a grave concern. The Commission has been receiving numerous complaints from all over the country where children are being harassed by schools.”

The NCPCR circular further states that the fee is a financial matter between the school authorities and the parents. Therefore, it is to be dealt with by the parents and not the children.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App