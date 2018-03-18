Motor tribunal awards Rs 65 lakh compensation to victim’s kin

THE MOTOR Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 65.65 lakh to the family of a 57-year-old man, killed in a road accident after being hit by a rashly driven truck, at Derabassi, Mohali, in 2016. According to the application, the victim, Madan Paul, a resident of Patiala, was working as a Technician-III employed with Bharat Petroleum at Lalru, Derabassi tehsil, in Mohali district.

The accident occurred on November 22, 2016, when Madan Paul, while driving his motorcycle, was going from his village, Naraingarh Jhungia (Patiala), to perform his duty at Bharat Petroleum in Lalru, Tehsil Derabassi (Mohali), on his motorcycle. The application mentioned that as the victim was driving his motorcycle on the left hand side of the road and was being followed by his son Surinderjeet on another bike past midnight when a truck, driven by Zubair-Ah-Rather, at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into the rear of the vcitim’s motorcycle. As a result of the accident, Paul fell off his motorcycle and was crushed by the left wheel of the truck. He died on the spot. It was stated that the accident took place on account of the rash and negligent driving of the truck driver. Following the accident, a case was registered against the truck driver, Zubair-Ah-Rather, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the accident, the victim’s family filed an application for compensation of Rs 1.5 crore at MACT. The application was filed by Surinderjeet (26) as well as daughters Meenakshi (23) and Kusam (29), claiming themselves to be his only legal heirs. It was stated in the application that the 57-year-old victim was working as a technician and earning Rs 1,25,000 per month and the family members were solely dependent on his salary.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal granted compensation of Rs 65,65,530 to the family of the victim with directions to the owner and the driver of the truck to pay the compensation jointly along with the National Insurance Company.

