Mother unaware of tragedy, awaits return of children

WHILE SARSA village mourns the heart-rending demise of three innocent children, their mother Suman Devi, unaware of the tragedy that has struck her, awaits the safe return of her three children who went missing from home on Sunday morning.

Suman, recently operated upon for an ear ailment, has not slept since Sunday. She has confined herself to one of the rooms of her well-built house at Sarsa village in Pehowa tehsil of Kurukshetra district. A homemaker, Suman, 31, has not been informed about the gruesome killing of her three children allegedly by her brother-in-law Jagdeep Malik. Her husband, Sonu, is also in police custody and being questioned for his suspicious role in the triple murder of the three siblings — Sameer, Samar and Simran.

“She has apprehension that something wrong has happened but we decided not to inform her about the murder. We are not allowing any outsider to interact with Suman. Her husband Sonu and his cousin Jagdeep were detained by police for questioning suspecting their involvement in the killing of three innocent children. We learnt that Jagdeep has been arrested while Sonu is being questioned,” Suman’s brother Gulab Singh said.

The three bodies were recovered from the jungle area of Morni hills on Tuesday, about 110 kilometres from Sarsa village.

Sonu and Suman got married in 2005. Villagers say that both had a strained marital relationship. Samir, Simran and Samar were students of Dhana Bhagat School in Kurukshetra.

The post-mortem examination on one of the bodies was conducted at civil hospital, Panchkula, on Tuesday evening; post-mortem of the remaining two bodies will be conducted tomorrow. The bodies shall be brought to their home at the village tomorrow and the last rites shall be performed subsequently.

Gulab Singh added, “Till last night, both Sonu and Jagdeep were with us searching for the missing children. But last evening, a few policemen came and took away both of them. This morning, we learnt that bodies of the children were found in Morni.”

The entire village had got together since Sunday and at least one member of each family in the village had joined hands in search of the missing children. They were pasting posters with the pictures of three siblings across the village, at the bus stations near by and at other busy public places in the hope of getting some clues. All their hopes shattered when they learnt this morning about the gruesome killing of Sameer, Samar and Simran.

Sonu who is a photographer owns a photo studio. Located on Pehowa-Kaithal road, the studio — Simran Photo Studio — has been named after his daughter’s name.

Villagers shocked

Sonu’s father Jeet Singh is among the most respected elders in the village. Jeet Singh’s brother Dharampal had died a few years ago. Jagdeep Singh, now arrested for murder of Sonu’s three children, is Dharam Singh’s son. “It is shocking that Jagdeep could do such a thing. After Dharam Singh died, it was Jeet Singh who took care of Jagdeep’s two elder sisters and got them married. Jagdeep’s younger brother Balinder Singh had also died under mysterious circumstances a few years ago,” said Ashok Saini, a villager.

