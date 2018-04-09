Mother, son held for ‘rape, cheating’ in Chandigarh

The victim said she met a woman last month who claimed that she was Pankaj’s wife and their divorce case was pending in the court. The victim said she met a woman last month who claimed that she was Pankaj’s wife and their divorce case was pending in the court.

A mother and son was arrested Sunday after a 28-year-old woman alleged that she was raped. Both the accused have been sent to judicial custody. A woman is yet to be arrested, who is alleged to be a co-accused in the case, police said.

According to the Investigating Officer (IO), sub-inspector Babita Rani, the victim, a resident of Mani Majra, lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was working at a hostel in Sector 6 where she met one of the accused woman, identified as Lakhwinder Kaur.

In her complaint, the victim said through Kaur she came in contact with the main accused Pankaj, a resident of Rampur village in Panchkula. The victim further stated that she along with Kaur and Pankaj started going out and she and Pankaj became closer.

“She said Pankaj told her that he was unmarried and wanted to marry her. Kaur also promised the victim that she would facilitate the marriage. The mother of the accused, Nakshtro Devi, was also involved in the crime as she did not tell the victim that her son was married,” the IO said.

The IO added that the victim said she met a woman last month who claimed that she was Pankaj’s wife and their divorce case was pending in the court. When the victim came to know about Pankaj’s marriage, she felt cheated and lodged a criminal complaint against him, his mother and Kaur, the IO said. “We arrested Pankaj and Nakshtro Devi while Kaur is on the run, we will arrest her soon,” the IO said.

A case under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have been registered against the accused at Mani Majra police station.

