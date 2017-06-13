Most crimes committed on women due to lack of basic moral education: V P Singh Badnore

Then, various demonstrations were presented to safeguard oneself in case of an attack, molestation, kidnapping, snatching, fights, harassment at public places, etc. Then, various demonstrations were presented to safeguard oneself in case of an attack, molestation, kidnapping, snatching, fights, harassment at public places, etc.

A self-defence workshop was organised by the Chandigarh Police in collaboration with NGO Swayam, which works on women’s rights and safety. It was held at the gymnasium of Panjab University on Monday. As many as 270 girls from different schools in the Tricity took part in the workshop. Meanwhile, around 45 Activa two-wheelers were handed over to women personnel of Chandigarh Police, who work round the clock to redress the grievances of women and children in Chandigarh.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore attended the event as chief guest. MP Kirron Kher was also present at the function. The event began with a song by a woman. A nukkad natak described the story of a young girl, born into a lower-caste family, who braved all odds, to complete her education. It was met with a roaring applause from the audience and girls, who took part in the workshop.

Then, various demonstrations were presented to safeguard oneself in case of an attack, molestation, kidnapping, snatching, fights, harassment at public places, etc. Circumstances as precise as pulling of hair, verbal skirmish, ATM theft, harassment on bus, bag snatching were kept in mind while chalking out the self-defence moves to safeguard oneself from such situations. Techniques and tricks used were punches, elbow strikes, blows, knuckle strikes, fist attacks, etc. The performance came to an end with girls, who attended the workshop, displaying martial art techniques required for a yellow belt in karate, which was promptly followed by Shiv Kumar singing a song.

Praising the performers, the UT administrator said, “Most of the crimes committed on women are due to lack of basic moral education which a child should learn from home. Women as mothers should teach good values to their children. Boys should be taught how to respect women, right from the beginning.” He added that India is a country where woman is worshipped and treated as a goddess. But they are being violated at homes. It is a symptom of mental sickness.

