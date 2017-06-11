More than 1,200 challaned for drink-driving in five months in Chandigarh

AS MANY as 1,283 people have been challaned for drink driving and a total of 912 driving licences have been suspended for six months in the last five months of this year.

Meanwhile, around 1,120 four-wheelers and 163 two-wheelers have been impounded in connection with drink driving challans. The number of drink driving challans is higher than those issued in the first five months of 2016.

A total of 1,189 challans have been issued for drink driving in the first five months of last year.

The figures obtained from the traffic police wing show that 912 driving licences were suspended because the offenders were caught for various types of violations, including jumping red light, speeding and drink driving.

SP (Traffic) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “The graph of issuing drink driving challans is going up each passing month. Though people have now started driving two-wheelers after drinking, we are also focusing on such offenders. As many as 163 two-wheelers have been seized when drivers tested positive for drink driving in alcosensor tests.”

If one reviews the month-wise figures of challans issued, the maximum challans, 467, out of 1,283, were issued in February.

Sources in the traffic police maintained that a number of women have also been challaned for drink driving but that record has not been maintained.

According to the available records, maximum challans on single day were issued on March 13, one the day of Holi, when 90 people including females were challaned for driving their vehicles in inebriated condition.

All of them were appeared in the concerning courts and some of them were slapped heavy fine.

