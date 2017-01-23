Monday Interview: Nearly 60 per cent prescribed anti-fungal drugs inappropriate

Dr Arunaloke Chakrabarti, head of Department, microbiology, PGIMER. Adil Akhzer Dr Arunaloke Chakrabarti, head of Department, microbiology, PGIMER. Adil Akhzer

Why is fungal infection increasing in the country?

There are many reasons for the increase in incidence of fungal infection in the country. India has a tropical environment and we have two sections of people – privileged and unprivileged. People can live longer now because of the modern advancement of medicine. Firstly, patients living in hospitals for a long time are vulnerable to fungal infection. The underprivileged people cannot go to private hospital and visit public sector hospital, where germs get transferred from one person to another and lead to fungal. Secondly, the anti-fungal drugs are also expensive. Poor people cannot afford them. We recently conducted a survey on mucor mycosis (fungal infection) that 1/3rd of patient leave the hospital against medical advice and after they are briefed about medicines. The underprivileged people cannot go for treatment. Thirdly, people are using antibiotics, which increases chances of more fungal infections. Fourthly, the use of steroids by the people.

What are the diagnostic facilities for fungal infections available in the country?

Diagnosis is very important. If we can do it early, we can treat the patients early. A study revealed that in India, nearly 60 per cent of anti- fungal drugs prescribed are inappropriate. The reason could be because of lack of knowledge. Since we need to have diagnosis early so that the patient is treated on time, there is need of education among people in clinics about fungal infections. Also, what drugs should be given for what duration and how many doses are important. The problem is we don’t have good microbiology diagnostic laboratories everywhere in the country. In a study, we have seen seven antibiotics given to a patient in an ICU, making the person vulnerable to fungal infection. So, diagnosis and education are must. At present, the PGI is getting samples from different parts of country because diagnostic facilities are very poor.

What is being done to improve the diagnostic facilities?

A global action funds has been developed. We are trying to make fungal diagnostic facilities available to at least 90 per cent of the country’s population by 2030. Anti-Microbial Stewardship is also being done now at a global level and in our country as well. AMS means that there will be proper drugs in a proper situation and for a proper dosage and duration, so that there is no inappropriate usage of drugs. This will help in early discharge of patients from hospitals.

Is there any excessive use of antibiotics in the country?

A new trend we are seeing is the use of antibiotics in the country. In our studies, we have seen that there is inappropriate usage of antibiotics among people. It increases chances of fungal infections.

Your centre has been designated for the third time. What work you centre is doing for fungal infection and how important is for PGI to get the WHO collaboration center?

Yes, for the third time, PGI has become the WHO collaborative centre. Wherever, WHO finds the hospital has best experts and they can do education, research, training and diagnosis, they make the hospital as its centre. It is a big achievement for PGI.

What about the work done by the centre?

As a WHO centre, we work in education and training every year like we conduct courses for clinicians and consultants. The second thing is diagnosis. We get samples from not only different parts of country, but countries like Singapore, Sri lanka and others. Also, studies are being conducted regarding fungal infections. Right now three studies are on and many are planned. Under the WHO centre, experts from aboard come here and work with us for few months. Also, a quality assurance programme is being controlled from this centre and we keep checking the quality of labs in the country. We have 95 registered in the country.

How much support is PGI getting from the Union government?

The PGI is also the National Culture Collection of Pathogenic Fungi. ICMR is helping as a nodal centre and we are doing surveillance. We need much more people to concern about fungal infections and the government should support it.

Recently, the level of fungal spore burden in the air at PGI was found higher than the accepted limit. How serious is the issue?

Yes, the level of fungal spore burden in the air at PGIMER was recorded higher than the accepted limit in one of our studies. The level of fungal contamination in hospital air, according to the doctors, should be around 25 CFU/m3. In PGI, it is around 70-80. the higher limit is much more dangerous for any patient who is under immunosuppresive therapy. In PGI, we have certain rooms that have high-efficiency particulate arrestance (HEPA) filters, but we need more to prevent it.