Molasses spill in Beas: PPCB orders criminal case against sugar mill, asks it to pay Rs 5 crore

Dead fish found in Beas River. (Express photo/File) Dead fish found in Beas River. (Express photo/File)

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), which held a hearing on Thursday over molasses spill into Beas river by Chadha Sugars and Industries Pvt Ltd in Gurdaspur district, has directed its regional office at Batala to file a criminal complaint in the local court against the mill and the persons responsible for the incident.

“Criminal complaint shall be filed against the mill and against the persons who at the time of the offence were in charge of the company,” said PPCB chairman Kahan Singh Pannu.

The PPCB has also directed that the mill shall remain sealed and will not restart any process unless all necessary pollution control measures are taken and until it obtains the fresh consent to operate under provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

It was also decided to form a committee consisting of PPCB chairman and others would be constituted to suggest further safeguards required in the mill to ensure that such incidents do not re-occur in future.

Read | Molasses spill in Beas: Collect samples from rivers, submit report, NGT tells CPCB, PPCB

It was also decided that the sugar mill and the two distilleries owned by the same group would not start any process unless they take all necessary steps for bio-composting of its spent wash to the satisfaction of PPCB. Adie Broswon Breweries (P) Ltd, also located there, shall also not start its operations until it makes its effluent treatment plant fully operational. The plant was damaged due to spillage of molasses.

Further, the PPCB has ordered that the sugar mill to deposit Rs 5 crore with itself as environmental compensation. This money shall be utilized for conservation and restoration of ecology of river Beas, including rejuvenation of aquatic life. An action plan in this regard shall be prepared by the departments concerned.

Governor to visit affected areas

Punjab Governor V P S Badnore plans to visit the areas along the Beas river that have been affected by the molasses spill. He also plans to visit Harike reservoir from where water for Rajasthan feeder and Sirhind Feeder canals is diverted, sources said.

The Governor has already written to CM Amarinder Singh, seeking a report on the action taken by it after the molasses spill that took place on May 17. He is waiting for the state government to respond before visiting the affected areas, sources said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App