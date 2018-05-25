Molasses spill in Beas: PIL seeks action against mill

The plea filed by a Bathinda resident has also sought directions for ensuring safety of the public at large in Gurdaspur’s Kiri Afghana where the spillage originated from a sugar mill. The plea filed by a Bathinda resident has also sought directions for ensuring safety of the public at large in Gurdaspur’s Kiri Afghana where the spillage originated from a sugar mill.

A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday seeking action against persons responsible for molasses spillage into the Beas river.



The plea has particularly sought action against owners of Chadha Sugars and Industries Private Limited. Stating that a large number of fishes have died in Punjab and Rajasthan, the plea alleges that the government has failed to take corrective measures.

