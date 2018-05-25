Molasses spill in Beas: Collect samples from rivers, submit report, NGT tells CPCB, PPCB

Indus Dolphin, one of the world’s rarest mammals, has not been sighted in Beas river ever since molasses from a sugar factory leaked into it. (Representational) Indus Dolphin, one of the world’s rarest mammals, has not been sighted in Beas river ever since molasses from a sugar factory leaked into it. (Representational)

THE NATIONAL Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to visit the spots affected by pollution in rivers Sutlej, Beas and the Budda Nala to take three samples from each and submit a report in six weeks.

AAP MLAs who have submitted a complaint to the NGT were represented by Dakha MLA, H S Phoolka, in court as their legal representative. In a statement released here, Leader of Opposition, Sukhpal Khaira said the NGT had issued notice of motion to 11 parties including the Government of India, the State of Punjab, State of Rajasthan, Central Pollution Control Board, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Ludhiana and Jalandhar Municipal Corporations, Chadha Sugar Mills, Rana Sugars Ltd. and others for July 17, 2018.

Khaira, however, added he was “dismayed” over the stance taken by the Punjab government and the PPCB. He said it was sad on the part of Capt. Amarinder Singh that instead of taking immediate corrective and remedial measures on the serious issue, his government was trying to side-step the issue by terming it a matter of politics.

Khaira alleged that the NGT bench ignored the assertions of the Punjab government and went ahead to order a time-bound inquiry.

“Captain Amarinder Singh is shielding and abetting defaulters such as Chadha Sugar Mills, Rana Sugars Ltd and other powerful industrial houses poisoning the rivers of Punjab. The mandate given to Captain Amarinder Singh is to save human lives and protect environment and not to shield such corporate houses that indulge in breaking the law of the land,” he said.

