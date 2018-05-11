Mohali’s Hot Spot: Mango Park, a favourite location for both drug peddlers & STF

Mango Park in Industrial Area Phase 3 in Mohali on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Mango Park in Industrial Area Phase 3 in Mohali on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A PUBLIC park in Industrial Area Phase-III of Mohali, commonly known as Mango Park, has become a favourite spot for both drug peddlers and Special Task Force of Punjab Police constituted to deal with the drug menace across the state. Incidentally, it is the same park from where STF registered three cases in the last six months and arrested six accused from December 15 till May 9.

But, according to three separate FIRs, registered by STF, there are stark similarities not only on the location but also about the manner in which the accused arrived at Mango Park and were caught.

In all three cases, STF teams either found the accused sitting inside or outside the park. In all the three FIRs, STF claimed that the accused had reached there to deliver drugs to their clients. However, no such “client” was arrested in any of the three cases. Out of the six persons arrested on drug-trafficking charges, three are Nigerian nationals.

Mango Park is located at a distance of around one-and-a-half kilometres from the office of the STF, which is located in the State Crime Branch building in Phase IV. The park is considered among the biggest and spacious parks of Mohali. Hundreds of mango trees are planted there due to which it got the name, ‘Mango Park’.

Many people from Phase 1, Phase 4 and Phase 5 go to the park for their morning and evening walks. The park is located along the intersection of Phase 5 and Phase 3 Industrial Area. Phase-1 Police Station is also located at a distance of around one kilometre from the park.

In all three cases, the STF also maintained that the accused had chosen Mango Park to deliver drugs to their clients.

STF’s Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Harpreet Singh said that “all the recoveries were shown from the spot where drugs were recovered. We cannot change the location of recovery of the drugs. It may be a coincidence that these accused were arrested from near the same park”.

Case – 1 – December 15, 2017

STF’s FIR says that two Nigerian nationals, John and Colis, were arrested from near the Mango Park. The FIR further stated that both the accused came from Delhi to deliver drugs to their clients and after reaching Mohali, both contacted their client and fixed a meeting at Mango Park. The FIR added that meanwhile, the STF got a secret input from its informer about the drug deal and set up a checkpost near the park. At that time, the STF team noticed two Nigerian nationals sitting in the park. The STF team detained both for questioning and on checking their belongings, 235 gm heroin was recovered from their possession.

Status of the case: Both the accused currently lodged in Patiala jail.

Case – 2 – December 22, 2017

STF’s FIR says that one Nigerian resident Chimezie was arrested from near the Mango Park. According to the STF, Chimezie also came from Delhi to Mohali to deliver a consignment to one of his clients and chose Mango Park as the location of delivery. The FIR added that Chimezie came on a two-wheeler to deliver the drugs but the STF already had a tip-off about his movement. Thus, they set up a check post outside Mango Park and Chimezie was nabbed there and 200 gms of heroin were recovered from him.

Status of the case: Chimezie is currently lodged in Patiala jail

Case – 3 – May 9, 2018

STF’s FIR says that three accused, Iqbalpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh, both residents of Bhuchi village in Fatehgarh Sahib district, and Rohit Kumar, resident of Baltana village in Mohali, had come to the Mango Park parking lot to deliver drugs. STF claimed that it was tipped off by its informer about the accused, raided the parking lot and nabbed the three men. Police recovered 500 gms of heroin from their possession.

Case status: All three accused Rohit Kumar, Iqbalpreet and Simranjeet are currently lodged in Patiala jail.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App