Mohali: Two men killed in separate accidents, accused drivers flee

TWO PERSONS were killed in separate accidents in Mohali on Monday. In both cases, the accused drivers managed to escape, said police. The first accident was reported from Chapparchiri Road where a couple met with an accident when a speeding Bolero rammed into their two-wheeler. The couple has been identified as Gurpreet Singh (33) and Tejinder Kaur (32). The police said the couple was going to their home in Shivalik Homes near Chapparchiri village. But when they crossed the city, their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding Bolero jeep leaving them badly injured. They were taken to a civil hospital where Gurpreet was declared dead while Tejinder was referred to PGI, Chandigarh. She is said to have fractured her legs. In the second incident, which took place at the lightpoint of Sector 79/80, an employee of Janta Land Promoters Limited was killed after his car was hit by a speeding truck. The deceased was identified as Vikramjeet Singh, a resident of Phase 10. The truck driver managed to flee after abandoning the vehicle.

The truck was bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number. Police said Vikramjeet was in his Skoda and when he reached the lightpoint, the truck jumped the red light and hit his car, killing him on the spot.