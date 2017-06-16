Mohali student tops all India NDA merit list

Shashank Sharma of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, a Punjab government-run institution, has stood first in the all India merit list for the National Defence Academy (NDA). Shashank Sharma of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, a Punjab government-run institution, has stood first in the all India merit list for the National Defence Academy (NDA).

SHASHANK SHARMA of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, a Punjab government-run institution, has stood first in the all India merit list for the National Defence Academy (NDA). Another cadet of the same institute, Armaandeep Singh, has secured the eighth position and as many as 25 students and ex-students of the institute have figured in the merit list with 12 of them in the top 100.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Maj Gen (retd) B S Grewal, the director of the institute, said, “Final call letters for joining the NDA will be issued shortly by Army HQ based on the merit positions and subject to medical fitness.” The NDA entrance exam was held in September 2016 and approximately five lakh students appeared in this exam. The candidates who cleared the exam were called for interviews by the Services Selection Boards.

The final merit list is prepared after taking into account the performance of the candidates in the entrance exam and the interview. According to Maj Gen Grewal, Shashank Sharma belongs to Manakpur village in Ropar district while Armaandeep Singh belongs to Muktsar. Earlier, on June 10, the first batch of six Gentlemen Cadets of this institute were commissioned as officers after passing out from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Seventeen cadets of this institute have recently completed their training at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and will soon be proceeding for their final-year training at respective service academies. Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI is an institute set up by the government of Punjab for training selected young men from the state for joining the armed forces through the National Defence Academy.

The institute was established in 2011 and its first batch of cadets passed out in April 2013. So far five batches have passed out from the institute and 63 cadets have already joined various military academies with another 20 to 25 expected to join in July this year.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App