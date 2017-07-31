Mohali: SSP carries out checks at drunken driving nakas again

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal (left) with other police officers during late night checking in Mohali. Express Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal (left) with other police officers during late night checking in Mohali. Express

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal again carried out a surprise checking in different parts of the city on Saturday night. The SSP visited the drunken driving nakas in the city and checked the alcohol meters and also directed the officers to be tough on drunk drivers. The SSP visited the nakas in Phase 3B2, Phase 1 and Phase VII. The SSP said he received complaints about heavy rush in Phase 3B2 and Phase VII markets and also came to know that some people drink inside their vehicles in the market areas.

“After the complaints, I personally visited the markets. Though we did not find anyone drinking the cars, I have directed the officers concerned to keep a tab on such people and take appropriate action against them. They create nuisance and we are not going to tolerate any such thing in the city,” the SSP said.

He further said he directed all the SHOs to visit the markets during the peak hours in the evening to instill a sense of security among the people, especially women.

The SSP also took a round of Phase 3B2 market, famous for eating joints and one of the busiest markets in the city.

The SSP also met some of the shopkeepers to know about their problems and also met some people who visited the market along with their families.

