Mohali shooting range: Majithia opens facility with international technologies, stresses govt support to sports

Jasbir Malhi Bikram Singh Majithia at the inauguration of a shooting range in Mohali on Thursday.Jasbir Malhi

Punjab Revenue and Public Relations Minister Bikram Singh Majithia inaugurated the upgraded Mohali Shooting Indoor Range on Thursday. The shooting range is upgraded at the cost of Rs 1.6 crore with the latest world-class technologies.

Majithia, who is also the president of Punjab Rifle Shooting Association, said the advanced shooting range has been equipped with laser target technique and other electronic gadgets. “Punjab is the only state that has provided a shooting range with facilities of international standards and soon there will be an international shooting competition in the state,” he said. Giving further details, Majithia said the state government is fully committed to provide all necessary facilities, including training from top class coaches of national and international repute, to the players to ensure maximum participation of players from the state in the next Olympic Games.

Majithia said: “The shooting ranges are open to everyone and any budding shooter can register with these training hubs. The young talent from around the state would be chosen and free training along with subsidised equipment would be provided to them to make them shining stars of the country.”

Reiterating the commitment to provide the requisite infrastructure for the development of shooting as sports in the state, Majithia said the SAD-BJP government has increased the sports budget 10 times in the past nine years and the sports infrastructure has witnessed a drastic improvement with an investment of Rs 510 crore.

He said 21 multipurpose stadiums, seven astrotruf hockey stadiums, fully air-conditioned stadium at Ludhiana have been constructed in the state, besides distributing gymnasiums and sports kits to all sports clubs of the state.

Lauding the demonetisation decision of the Prime Minister as a bold step to curb the menace of black money, Majithia said the Chandigarh MC polls has proved that people have stood by the decision to safeguard the interests of the nation. “We all faced some problems caused by demonetisation, but now with time and necessary arrangements made, the situation is coming to normalcy,” the minister said.