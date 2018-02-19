Mohali roads again: Three die in hit and run cases

Father (right) of one of the deceased, Manish, outside Derabassi Civil Hospital. Express Father (right) of one of the deceased, Manish, outside Derabassi Civil Hospital. Express

Two persons were killed in an accident on Zirakpur-Banur Road near Chatt village in the early hours of Sunday. The accident happened when a truck hit a Hyundai Santro at Airport Road light point, which is located around 1 km from Zirakpur town. Police launched an investigation after registering a case against the truck driver, who fled the spot and is yet to be identified.

The men who were died were identified as Manish Kumar (30) and Vineet Dhir (35). Both were working in the marketing department of a private firm – Manan Textech Private Limited and staying in Zirakpur on rent.

Manish was a resident of Amritsar while Vineet hailed from Ludhiana. Both Manish and Vineet went to Ludhiana on Saturday for some personal work and they were returning to Zirakpur via Rajpura.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh told Chandigarh Newsline that the accident had taken place around 2 am when a truck which was going towards Rajpura had collided head on with the maroon coloured Hyundai Santro car which was coming from the opposite side.

Mangled remains of the car. Express

The passersby told the police that the truck was going at high speed and the driver did not slow down. The truck driver fled after he hit the car. “A passerby called the police control room. The car was badly damaged, when the PCR party reached the spot the victims were struck in the windows of the car, Manish’s body was dangling from the window, they both were taken to the civil hospital in Derabassi where the doctors declared them dead on arrival,” the IO said.

The IO said a passerby who informed the police control room about the accident also noted the registration number of the truck and on the basis of the information police registered a case against the truck driver on the complaint of Vineet’s brother-in-law Gaurav Sahan. The truck was registered in the name of Ranjodh Singh at Patiala District Transport’s Office, police. They are yet to ascertain who was driving the truck at the time of the accident.

‘We are all shattered’

There were heart rendering scenes outside the mortuary of Derabassi civil hospital when the families of both Manish and Vineet reached there to take the bodies. Vineet’s brother-in-law Gaurav’s Sahan said that Vineet was married and has a 10-year-old son. “We came to know about the accident in the morning. We are all shattered… we haven’t told Vineet’s son yet that his father is gone,” Sahan said.

He added that both Vineet and Manish were good friends and they were staying in a rented accommodation together. Manish was also married and has a one-and-half-year-old daughter.

Sahan said, “The company where they both were working is based in Noida. It has an office in Zirakpur, Vineet became the manager in the marketing department while Manish was also working at a junior post in the same department.”

According to Sahan, both Manish and Vineet went to Ludhiana on Saturday and after finishing their work they returned to Zirakpur. He said that the family members had asked them not to go as it was late night but Vineet said that it would be easier for them to reach Zirakpur in the early hours the traffic used to be lesser on the road as compared to day-time.

