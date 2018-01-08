Mohali: Residents have to wait as MC yet to take over community centre in Phase 3B2

Community Centre in Phase 3B2, Mohali. The district courts were shifted from Phase 3B2 to Sector 76 in 2015. Jasbir Malhi Community Centre in Phase 3B2, Mohali. The district courts were shifted from Phase 3B2 to Sector 76 in 2015. Jasbir Malhi

THE RESIDENTS of Phase 3B, 3A and Phase 3B2 will have to wait longer for holding their functions at the community centre as it will take around six months before the Municipal Corporation (MC) takes control of the building. Earlier, the community centre was used for running the district courts.

The issue was highlighted in the MC house meeting by councillors K S Bedi and Taranjeet Kaur Gill. The councillors had demanded that the community centre should be repaired and handed over to the residents so that they could hold their functions.

Bedi said that after a long legal fight, they had got the community centre vacated but it had been more than one year and the situation was the same. He demanded that the community centre should be renovated with immediate effect.

“The marriage season is again going to start from the end of this month. Due to the absence of a community centre, people have to book the costly marriage palaces or they have to go out of the city. We had raised the issue hundreds of times but nobody had taken any initiative so far,” he said.

Taranjeet Kaur Gill said that instead of taking care of the community centre, the building has started crumbling. She added that whenever she asked the MC or Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), they started talking about different problems they were facing to renovate the community centre.

“MC officials said that they had not taken over the community centre. GMADA officials said that now it was the responsibility of the MC to take care of it. Sometimes they said that some record of the district courts is still lying in the building. We do not know what to do. The residents of the area are suffering due to the dilly-dallying attitude of the authorities,” she said.

Councilor Harmanpreet Singh Prince said that they had brought the problem to the notice of the House many times but nothing had been done yet. Mayor Kulwant Singh said that they were planning to construct a new community centre in Phase 3A but it got delayed. He said that they had already taken up the issue with GMADA but work of repairing the community centre got delayed. The district courts were shifted from Phase 3B2 to Sector 76 in 2015.

