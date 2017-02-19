Mohali: Residents battle rat menace at home and outside

AFTER STRAY dogs and animals, rats have now made life difficult for residents of the city. Shocked by the sudden increase of the rodent population, a councillor has lodged a complaint with officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC). The rats, according to locals, have gathered earth in their kitchens and in stores. Local councillors, too, have complained to the Municipal Corporation (MC) about the problem.

K K Goel, an advocate and resident of Phase 5, said there is a sudden spurt in the number of rats over the last few weeks and now they are in every home. He added that in many houses, the rodents have dug up holes in store rooms and also entered kitchens through drain pipes and even dug up holes in their parks and accumulating earth in their kitchens and washrooms.

Savita, another local, said though they have been using cages to catch the rats, they cannot control the growth. She added that in many houses, the rats are entering kitchens and spoiling food. She added that they have informed the local councillor to raise the matter with the MC. Surinder Singh, another resident, said the rats have dug up holes in a park near his house and also digging up the area near the walking tracks.

Having been apprised of the problem by the residents, local councillor Ashok Jha said he has written a letter as well as lodged a complaint with the MC and asked the concerned officials to find out how the rat population has increased and also take steps to control it. An MC official said they will go to the area and check the reasons behind the increase in rat population.