Mohali resident killed in accident

A Mohali resident was killed after his scooter skidded on the road separating Sector 61 and 52 while he was trying to save a stray animal on Monday night. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Anil Nagpal, who runs a confectionery shop at Sector 22, Chandigarh.

Police officials said that after the victim closed his shop and was returning home around 9.30 pm, the scooter skidded. A passerby found the victim lying in a pool of blood and he informed the police about the incident. The police rushed the victim to GMSH Sector 16 where he succumbed to his injuries. The police is investigating in the matter.