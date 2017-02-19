Mohali: Realtor couple booked for fraud

A realtor couple was booked on charges of fraud on Saturday. The accused identified as Navjeet Singh and Parminder Kaur are owners of residential colony Sky Rock City. A case was register against the couple on the compliant of a Moga resident who alleged that they were trying to leave the country. Complainant Puneet Garg said that he invested in Sky Rock City around three years back and he neither got the property nor his money back. He alleged that the owners duped him and they were about the leave the country but he somehow came to know about their plan.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code at phase 1 police station. Police sources said a case was also registered against the couple for allegedly disrupting the processing of Sky Rock Heet Bachao Committee, which was held in 2013.