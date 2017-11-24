Mohali police tipped off about Lawrence Bishnoi gang members on Nov 12

IT WAS a tip-off received by the Mohali police from an informer around two weeks back about the presence of some members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Delhi, which led to the shootout between the gangsters and the Mohali police at Dwarka in Delhi on Tuesday. Sources in the district police said, “The tip-off was given by an informer, who was at Sector 46 and in touch with some CIA personnel. The tip-off was also strengthened when we got to know that the Bhiwani police of Haryana also arrested two members of the Bishnoi gang from the Wazirpur area in Delhi on November 17. The two arrested gang members were Deepak, alias Deepu, and Deepak, alias Beja.”

As soon as the tip-off was confirmed, a team, headed by DSP (Detective) Kamalpreet Singh Chahal, rushed to Delhi and also took the help of Delhi Police. Later, five gangsters – Krishan, Sumit, Tiku, Sumit (namesake) and Deepak – were arrested on the spot. The sixth gang member, Deepak, alias Tinu, wanted by Mohali police, Panchkula police and Yamunanagar police, however, managed to escape.

Police sources said Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Rajasthan jail and in his absence, the gang is being monitored by Sampat Nehra, son of a retired head constable of Chandigarh Police and wanted in a number of cases by the police in several states. The accused Deepak alias Tinu escaped from the custody of Haryana Police from Panchkula civil hospital where he was taken for examination in June this year.

Deepak escaped with the help of his three accomplices and gangster Sampat Nehra was the brain behind his escape. Deepak was in Ambala jail in connection with a robbery case. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they came to know that Deepak was the sixth person, who managed to flee on Tuesday, adding that the accused even went to Delhi three days ago.

“We are yet to get the production warrants of the accused. We would be able to find more details once we take them into our custody. All these men are wanted in cases of attempt to murder and Arms Act in Faridkot, Gidderbaha and Abohar and they were involved in a fire incident in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, too,” he said. Sources in the police said the Mohali police was tipped off about the movement of Nehra’s gang on November 12 following which the team went to Delhi.

