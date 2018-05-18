Mohali: Police crack down on illegal immigration companies

The SHO added that they have asked the owners of these firms to close down their operations with immediate effect. (Representational Image) The SHO added that they have asked the owners of these firms to close down their operations with immediate effect. (Representational Image)

POLICE ON Thursday cracked down on several immigration firms that were being run without any registration. Around a dozen such firms were asked to close down by the police. Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar, the Station House Officer of Matour Police Station, said they carried out checking in Phase 3B2, Matour village, Phase VII and Sector 70 areas and found that around a dozen immigration firms were being run without registration. The SHO added that they have asked the owners of these firms to close down their operations with immediate effect.

“Some of the people who were running the firms without any verification closed their offices after our raid while we ourselves shut down around a dozen such firms. Our drive will continue in the coming days also as we have been receiving complaints that these companies are cheating people,” the SHO added.

The SHO further stated that in the last one month, they have registered as many as 12 cases of immigration fraud at Matour PS. The SHO added that hundreds of immigration firms are being run in Phase VII, Matour village and Phase 3B2.

The crackdown came after Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurpreet Kaur Sapra had ordered to close down the illegal immigration firms.

