Mohali Police arrest man for duping shopkeepers

Representational Image Representational Image

The district police arrested a man for allegedly cheating more than a dozen shopkeepers including owners of famous Katani Sweets in phase-3B2, on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Rajeev Kumar, a native of Rajasthan, came to Amrit Sweets in phase-5 and was identified by one of the employees there who informed Katani Sweets owners.

In September 2016, the accused had allegedly cheated the owners of the sweet shop of more than Rs 5,000. He had promised the sweet shop owner that he would pay the money to one of the employees, who had accompanied him till a residential area, but the accused managed to escape along with all the packed sweets.

Police said the accused also came to Amrit Sweets with an intention to cheat them. But after being identified, he was ready to pay Rs 5,000 to Katani Sweets owner who also arrived at the spot. Police said the accused has cheated several shopkeepers in Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and in Ludhiana. A case against him was registered at Mattaur police station. He will be produced in a local court on Wednesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now