Mohali: One held for stealing wallets at Sidhu’s celebrations

While the supporters of Balbir Singh Sidhu were celebrating his victory outside the district court complex, a man was busy stealing wallets and mobile phones in the crowd. Later, somebody noticed him committing the crime and he was apprehended by the people and handed over to the police. A case has been registered against the man, who belongs to Patiala.

According to the information, Rajesh Kumar was caught when he stole a mobile phone from one of the supporters. Later, some people also lodged complaints that their wallets were missing. The police said that they will produce Rajesh before the duty magistrate on Sunday.