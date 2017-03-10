Mohali: Now you can pay water bills online

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation has started the online facility for paying water bills. Last month, the civic body had started the online payment of property tax.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Executive Engineer (XEN) Naresh Batta said that the facility had been made functional and now the residents could pay their bills online. An official of public health department of the MC said users would have to go to the MC portal and open the link where they would enter the portal and enter their unique identification number (UID) and they could easily pay the bills.

The official said that on one side of the portal, there would be a user search option where people could search their names while on the other side the department’s information would also be visible so that they could log into it and get information about their bills which would also be available online.

The MC had introduced the facility of paying online property tax last year. More than 3,000 people paid their tax online. The MC officials said that their target was to make 100 per cent online payment of water bills in the coming two or three months.