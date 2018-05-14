Mohali: Nigerian woman held with one kg heroin

The accused in STF custody in Mohali on Sunday. (Express Photo) The accused in STF custody in Mohali on Sunday. (Express Photo)

THE ANTI-DRUG Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police arrested a Nigerian woman and recovered 1 kg heroin from her on Sunday. The woman came to Mohali to deliver the drugs to her clients. The international market value of the recovered drug is said to be around Rs 1 crore. The woman was produced in the court of a duty magistrate and remanded in two-day police custody.

STF Assistant Inspector General of Police (IGP) Harpreet Singh said that the woman was identified as Joy Chika Uzoma and she was living in Noida. The AIG said that Uzoma came to Mohali to give the delivery of heroin to one of her clients and the STF got wind of her movement and laid a trap.

“She was arrested from Nature Park (public park) in Phase IX when she was waiting for her client. A STF team led by Sub-Inspector Ram Darshan went to the park and on checking, the team found that Uzoma was carrying 1 kg heroin,” the AIG said.

The AIG said that Uzoma came to India three years ago on a tourist visa and she started a business of readymade garments in Tripura, Delhi and Noida. Uzoma also started supplying drugs in Chandigarh and Mohali areas after coming in contact with Nigerian drug peddlers.

An STF official who arrested Uzoma told Chandigarh Newsline that the accused used to bring heroin in a fruit basket and she used to travel mostly in public transport. The STF is yet to recover Uzoma’s passport to know whether her visa had expired. The official also added that the recovered heroin is worth around Rs 1 crore. “During the interrogation Uzoma told us that she used to place the heroin at the bottom of the basket and then cover it with a silver foil. Then she would place fruits over it to make it look like a fruit basket,” the official said.

Uzoma was booked under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Section 14 of the Foreigner’s Act at STF’s police station in Phase IV. This is the third arrest of a Nigerian national with heroin in a span of less than one month. On April 19, the STF arrested a Nigerian couple with 50 gm cocaine and Rs 40,000 drug money from Sector 78 in the city.

