Mohali: NGO launches campaign against sexual assault

An Australia NGO, Shamshir, launched a campaign against sexual assault under the banner, “The Dark Campaign”, at Golf Course in Mohali on Saturday. The campaign was launched Mohali MLA Balbir Singh. Singh said the state government is strict in dealing with such crimes and it is a collective responsibility of the whole society to prevent crimes like sexual assault against women. The campaign in India will be headed by Shamsheer Rana and Divij Nanda. The duo said they have started a successful campaign against sexual assault in Australia and now they wanted to do the same in India.

“The campaign will be focused on young children and all the volunteers of the NGO will visit different schools across the Tricity to spread awareness about the social evil. We will start with seven schools in Mohali, following which our volunteers will visit almost all the schools in the Tricity in the coming three months,” the duo said. The team members for the campaign were Kushaldeep Singh Mann, Deep Shergill , Harmeet Kaur, Deep Mann, Mandeep Mann and Karanbir Singh Mann.

