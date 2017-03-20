Mohali murder: Mummy said papa has gone out for some work, children tell police

Punjab Police personnel inspect the car parked outside the house of Ekam Dhillon in Sector 60, Mohali, on Sunday (Photo: Jasbir Malhi/ Express) Punjab Police personnel inspect the car parked outside the house of Ekam Dhillon in Sector 60, Mohali, on Sunday (Photo: Jasbir Malhi/ Express)

EKAM’S SON Gurniwas Singh and daughter Humaira were spotted playing in one of their rooms when the police knocked at their door on Sunday morning. Their mother Seerat was missing and the father’s body was lying in a suitcase in the car park. The PCR personnel, who first reached their house, took care of both the children who got terrified on seeing the police at their doorstep.

“We called their neighbours and asked them to take care of the children but do not tell them about the tragedy. We asked the children if they had seen anything wrong in the morning or previous night. When we asked them about their mother, they told us that she had gone with their grandmother [Jaswinder Kaur] to the market. They added that their mother told them that their father had gone out for some work and she was going to the market for buying some grocery items,” a PCR personnel told Chandigarh Newsline.

Ekam’s neighbours took care of the children till his father Jaspal Singh and brother Darshan Singh reached the spot.

Ruchi Sharma, who resides on the top floor of the same building in which Ekam’s family lives on the first floor, said, “I was fast asleep last night. Ekam must have returned home very late. But I did not hear any gunshot. I only came to know about the incident in the morning when I woke up by the noise of police vehicles.”

“It is extremely tragic for the children. Who would take care of them now? Their father is dead and mother shall be arrested by the police on murder charges. It’s going to be a painful time for the children and their grandparents who shall now be responsible to raise them,” said Ekam’s landlord Satinder Saggu.

“Ekam and his family had shifted into our building about a fortnight ago. To us, the couple appeared normal and we never heard of any fights between them. I also learnt about the incident when PCR reached our home and enquired about the BMW parked outside. I also did not hear the gunshot,” Saggu added.

