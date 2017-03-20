Mohali murder: ‘He had been disturbed, looked too depressed… started crying’

Ekam Singh Dhillon and Seerat Dhillon in happier times. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi/Express) Ekam Singh Dhillon and Seerat Dhillon in happier times. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi/Express)

“I COULD sense something wrong was going to happen, but did not anticipate that Ekam will be murdered,” Ekam’s father Jaspal Singh told Chandigarh Newsline. A visibly shattered old man who reached the spot with his younger son Darshan Singh could not believe his eyes that his elder son Ekam who had left him on Saturday night about 10.30 was no more in the morning.

“He [Ekam] had been disturbed for the past few days. Yesterday evening, he came to my house. He was looking too depressed. When I tried to ask him the reason for his depression, Ekam started crying. He told me that he had not eaten food for the last two days. Ekam added that he was too scared of Seerat as she and her mother Jaswinder Kaur had been threatening him with dire consequences. I live in Phase-VI. I told Ekam to relax and went out to get some fruits for him. When I returned, he had already left. I thought that I shall talk to him this morning. But before I could call him, I received a call about the tragedy,” Jaspal Singh said. Ekam’s brother Darshan Singh accused Seerat of being “too demanding a wife”.

“She was always pressuring Ekam for earning more money. She did not let him settle in any job or business. He was doing well in tea estates in Assam, but after the marriage, she forced him to leave the job and start his own business. She always wanted to lead a lavish lifestyle. He started his stone crushers but she was yet not happy. I cannot say what could be the exact motive behind killing Ekam, but I am sure that Seerat, her brother and mother have done it,” Darshan Singh alleged.

Police recorded statements of Jaspal Singh and Darshan Singh. The statements formed part of the FIR in which Seerat, Jaswinder and Vinay Pratap Singh were named as accused.

