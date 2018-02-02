Mohali: Missing boy’s body found in water tank near home

File photo of Krishna Kumar who drowned in Mohali File photo of Krishna Kumar who drowned in Mohali

THE BODY of a missing nine-year-old boy was found in a water tank at Singha Devi Colony in Nayagaon on Thursday. Post-mortem revealed that he drowned following which police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code. The family, however, alleged foul play in the death of the boy.

According to Nayagaon Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Satnam Singh, the body of Krishna Kumar Mishra was floating in the tank located just 100 metres from his house. The SHO added that post-mortem was done by a board of three doctors which confirmed that Krishna drowned.

“The body was spotted by one Mahesh Kumar, who is building a house in Krishna’s neighbourhood. The water tank was constructed by Mahesh Kumar temporarily to store water for construction work. The tank is around 6-foot high and when Krishna’s body was fished out, there was around four feet water in the tank,” the SHO added.

Krishna’s family members, however, alleged foul play and urged the police to probe the case. Krishna’s father Adesh Kumar said he would meet the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and narrate the entire incident to him.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Adesh said Krishna went missing on the evening of January 27 and after searching for two days, he lodged a missing persons’ complaint with Nayagaon police on January 29 and a case was registered on January 30.

When asked why he smelt foul play in his son’s death, Adesh said his son was 3 foot 8 inch tall and water in the tank was around four feet and so, how could he drown in that. He added that on the day his son went missing, they had searched the area where the tank was located.

“That day we could not find him there. Then, how could he be found in the water tank now. I have a strong feeling that my son was killed by someone and then thrown into the water tank,” Adesh added.

Krishna was the youngest of five siblings (three sisters and two brothers) and he was studying in the third class at a government primary school in Nadha village.

