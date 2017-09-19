Mohali MC slaps fine of Rs 20 lakh on police for failing to pay property tax

Mohali Municipal Corporation office in Sector 68 of Mohali Mohali Municipal Corporation office in Sector 68 of Mohali

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation has slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the police department for failing to pay property tax for the last five years. The department was supposed to pay property tax of Rs 50 lakh but now it will have to shell out Rs 70 lakh.

The fine was slapped after the police administration failed to pay the property tax despite getting many reminders. The MC had sent the last reminder to the police department in August. “We have informed the police department that they have to pay a fine of Rs 20 lakh now due to the delayed payment of property tax. We sent them a letter a few days back,” said an official posted in the property tax branch of the MC.

However, the police department told the MC that they wanted to carry out measurement of its buildings. After that, they were planning to pay the tax. According to sources in the MC, the police department has not paid the tax for the last five years. The buildings on which the department owed tax comprised the state cyber cell in Phase 4, NRI wing in Phase 7, CID’s building in Sector 77, all the police posts located in Industrial Area Phase 7, Phase 6 and the residential quarters for the police personnel in Phase 8, Sohana and Phase 1.

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Hans, when contacted, said that he had sought a report from the MC branch concerned. Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they got late in paying the tax as they did not have the measurement records of the buildings which fall within the jurisdiction of the district police. He added that they had to first carry out measurement of the buildings and only after that could they pay the tax.

“We had sent the report to our department. The buildings belonging to the NRI wing, cyber cell and CID do not fall within our jurisdiction. The matter will be resolved through the senior authorities,” he added. The MC officials said they had collected Rs 70 crore as property tax in the last five years. This year, too, the civic body had collected Rs 10 crore as property tax till August 31.

