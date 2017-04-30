Mohali: MC plans free treatment for dog bite victims

On the lines of its Chandigarh counterpart, the Mohali Municipal Corporation will provide treatment to dog bite victims. The civic body can pass the resolution in this regard in the next House meeting. Confirming the development, Mayor Kulwant Singh said they have mooted a proposal to provide free treatment to dog bite victims. He said they have sent the proposal to the local bodies department for its approval. The proposal was mooted after a high number of dog bite cases were reported from the city. In the first two months of this year, the district has received 2,381 cases of dog bite.

The district has been in the top three districts of the state for the previous three years. According to the district officials, it is recording the high number of dog bite cases everyday. The officials added that they are recording 15 to 18 dog bite cases everyday.

