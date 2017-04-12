Mohali: Man buys new scooter, meets with accident, loses vehicle to fraudster

NARESH KUMAR who purchased a new Honda Activa a few days ago was happy. He called his family members after purchasing the scooter from a showroom at Derabassi that he was coming home with sweets. While he was lost in his thoughts, a car hit his two-wheeler from behind. He fell on the ground, suffered injuries. What hurt him the most was that his new two-wheeler was also damaged in the incident. The car driver managed to flee but Naresh noted down the registration number of the Santro car which hit him. He lodged a complaint with the local police. Police personnel rounded up the car driver, identified as Sanjay Twari. He was asked to come to the local police station as a complaint was lodged against him.

According to the Investigating Officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mewa Singh, they have rounded up Sanjay Tiwari and when he was questioned about the accident, he told the police that he could not see Naresh, so he hit the scooter. “Naresh told us that he suffered injuries and his brand-new scooter was also damaged. Sanjay agreed to pay compensation and it was decided that Sanjay will pay Rs 52000 to Naresh for bearing the expanses of his scooter’s repair and the cost of his treatment,” Mewa Singh added.

After arriving at a compromise, Sanjay gave a cheque for Rs 52,000 to Naresh and asked him to give his scooter so that he could get it repaired. But it never happened. After waiting for a few days, Naresh lodged another complaint on Monday against Sanjay alleging cheating as the cheque which Sanjay gave him bounced and he also did not return the scooter. The IO said that they verified Naresh’s complaint, following which they had registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 420 (cheating) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code at Derabassi police station.

