Mohali: Man booked for threatening woman

Police booked a Moga-based man for allegedly threatening a woman when she refused his proposition and his demand to meet him on Valentine’s day. The woman lodged a complaint and the man was booked for alleged sexual harassment. He is said to be on the run.

According to police officials , the accused has been identified as Lakha Singh, and had started calling the victim around 20 days ago. The accused told the victim that he got her contact number from his friend and wanted to befriend her. “The man is unemployed and in his mid-30s. He started calling the victim around 20 days ago. The victim ignored him and also told him not to call, but he did not stop,” said an official.