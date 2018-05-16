Mohali: Man arrested for abandoning his girl child

The accused in police custody; the infant at the Civil Hospital in Mohali. (Express Photo) The accused in police custody; the infant at the Civil Hospital in Mohali. (Express Photo)

A MAN was arrested on Tuesday for abandoning his child. He was caught while he was allegedly trying to sell his newborn girl child at Civil Hospital in Phase VI, Mohali, on Monday night. The accused will be produced in court on Wednesday. The infant was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Phase VI, where he is under observation.

The Balongi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Naveen Pal Singh Lehal, said that they registered a case against Jaspal Singh, a resident of Ballomajra, under sections 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 75 and 81 of the Juvenile Act.

“The case was registered on the complaint of Dr Jai Deep who was present in the hospital when Jaspal Singh went there to sell his infant on Monday night. We also traced the mother of the infant who is under the observation of doctors in hospital. Her mother is also with her,” the SHO said.

Jaspal Singh, who has two sons aged 5 and 7, works at VR Punjab mall, Kharar, as a loader. The complainant said that Jaspal Singh claimed that his financial condition did not allow him to take care of the child. He wanted money, so he decided to sell his child.

The SHO said that on questioning, Jaspal told them that he was drawing a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 and his wife Manjeet Kaur works in some houses and earns Rs 5,000 per month. The couple pay a monthly rent of Rs 3,000 for their house. Jaspal belongs to Bhikhiwind. The SHO added that Jaspal was not on good terms with his sister who came to the hospital but refused to take care of the child.

“We asked her to take care of the child, but she said that she was not on speaking terms with her brother. She just came to find out about Manjeet Kaur’s condition and then she returned,” the SHO said.

However, neighbours of Jaspal claimed that they did not see the couple fight with anyone and they were shocked to learn that Jaspal decided to sell his child. “The couple used to work and seemed to be happy. We did not see them fight ever. Both their sons study in local government school. We are shocked to know that Jaspal wanted to sell his child,” said Satwant Kaur, a neighbour of Jaspal Singh.

The police also took Manjeet Kaur to the Civil Hospital in Phase VI. A medical examination of the infant was conducted and her condition was said to be all right.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Manjeet Singh said, “The infant is all right. Her mother breastfed her.” The SMO added that the child was with her mother and nobody had approached them for adopting the infant.

