Mohali Lok Adalat tells builder to pay Rs 20 lakh fine

The Permanent Lok Adalat (public utility services), Mohali, has asked a builder to pay compensation of Rs 20 lakh for failing to hand over the possession of a flat to a complainant. The Lok Adalat has also asked the company to refund Rs 78 lakh.

“The Unitech Limited didn’t handover the possession of a flat that was booked by the applicant in 2011. The possession was to be delivered in 2013, which the Unitech limited didn’t handover,” said a statement. The Permanent Lok Adalat further directed the Unitech Limited to refund the amount within 45 days from the date of award.