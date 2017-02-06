Mohali: Kharar police registers one online fraud case

THE CYBER Cell of the Punjab Police, which is situated in Phase 4, Mohali, receives 10 complaints in a month on average, most of them pertaining to the uploading of obscene videos and sharing objectionable content on the social media. However, after November 8 when demonetisation was declared, the police have received around 15 complaints about ATM frauds.

According to police officials, they registered 22 cases last year and seven of them were related to ATM frauds. Out of the seven cases, five were registered before November 9 while only two cases were registered after the demonetisation was declared.

“First, we scrutinise complaints and then we register a complaint, as in a monetary matter we have to take legal opinion. There is a rise in the complaints regarding ATM frauds,” says an official of the Cyber Cell.

An official of the Cyber Cell claims that their investigations reveal that most of the fraud calls are made from Jharkhand.

Recently, a Kharar-based retired government employee was duped of Rs 93,000 by fraudsters. The complainant told the police that a man posing as a bank employee called him and asked him to share the first four digits of his debit card, following which the fraudsters managed to withdraw Rs 93,000 in a total of 18 transactions from his bank account.

After scrutinising the complaint, the cyber cell forwarded the complaint to the Kharar police and a case was registered there.