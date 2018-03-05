Mohali: In five months, thieves strike at three govt offices

Police were now looking to identify a group of men captured on CCTV footage in the neighbourhood at the time of the crime. Police were now looking to identify a group of men captured on CCTV footage in the neighbourhood at the time of the crime.

THE GOVERNMENT offices are becoming soft targets for thieves in the district. In the last five months, the thieves struck at three government offices, including two Sanjh Kendras. The printers and items connected to the computer are the ‘favourites’ as in the three cases the thieves decamped with either the printer or the scanners or central processing units (CPUs) of the computers.

In all three cases, the police failed to recover the missing items. The investigation was on, said the officials probing the cases.

The first theft was reported from Kharar on November 4 when the local police registered a case against unknown persons after an employee of the Sanjh Kendra, Kamaljeet Singh, lodged a complaint with the police.

“We are yet to trace the missing items. The thieves took away computer, scanner, printer, CPU, a camera and two hard discs from the Sanjh Kendra on October 10. The complaint was lodged on November 3 and we lodged the FIR. The employees first tried to find the missing items on their own but when they could not, they lodged the complaint,” said Assistant-Sub-Inspector Jarnail Singh, the investigating officer (IO).

The second case was reported from the office of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on February 15. The case was lodged on the complaint of the SCERT director at the Phase VIII police station. In his complaint the director said that a printer had gone missing from his office. When he failed to find the missing item, he lodged a complaint.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the IO of the case, Sub-Inspector Amandeep Kaur, said that they were yet to recover the printer.

The third case was reported on October 24 last year when the thieves took away electronic items, including the CCTV camera, computer and a CPU from a Sanjh Kendra at Zirakpur. The police are yet to recover the missing items.

