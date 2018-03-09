Mohali: Mining department to keep tabs on sand used in mega housing projects

There are several private housing projects in the Mullanpur Garibdas area. Various development works are also going on. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) There are several private housing projects in the Mullanpur Garibdas area. Various development works are also going on. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

AFTER DIRECTING the District Food Supplies Controller (DFSC) not to renew or issue fresh permits to the owners of brick kilns, mega housing projects have come under the mining department’s scanner for using sand more than their capacity. The mining department officials will start checking the permits and licences issued to the builders for their sand quotas for carrying out construction work.

“We are now keeping an eye on whether the builders are using the sand for which they are paying royalty or they are buying it from illegal miners. We are going to carry out an inspection and if we find any builder violating the rules, we will issue a notice and make a recovery from them,” District Mining Officer Simarpreet Kaur Dhillon told Chandigarh Newsline.

When asked how they would check whether the builders were conniving with illegal miners, she said the builders use sand to level their land, construct basements and inner roads in housing projects. “Our teams will keep a tab on these people. It would be for the first time that we will also be keeping a tab on the mega housing projects which could be beneficiaries of illegal miners,” said Dhillon.

There are several private housing projects in the Mullanpur Garibdas area. Various development works are also going on.

Meanwhile, during a raid in the Derabassi area, a team, led by Dhillon, sealed three crushers in Mubarikpur village which were being run without the permission of the mining department. Till March 8, the mining department has sealed 43 crushers, which were being run without the permission of the department in Mohali district. A majority of the sealed crushers, 29, are in Majri block which is notorious for illegal mining.

On Wednesday, the mining department also ordered the DFSC not to renew or issue licences to brick kiln owners.

