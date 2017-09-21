Mohali: Gym trainer, minor killed in two road accidents

Representational Image Representational Image

A gym trainer and a 9-year-old girl were killed in separate road accidents in the city in the last 24 hours. Police have arrested one person who was trying to flee after hitting the gym trainer at PCL Chowk in Mohali. The accused who hit the girl managed to flee the spot.

In the first accident near the PCL Chowk, a gym trainer, identified as Sneha Bakshi, a Phase 5 resident, was killed. Sneha’s father, Ashok Bakshi, stated in his complaint that he was going to drop his daughter to a gym in Sector 69 on Tuesday morning where she was working as a trainer. He said he was riding the pillion while his daughter was driving the scooty.

According to Ashok, when they reached near the PCL Chowk,a speeding car hit them following which he and his daughter fell on the road. He said some passersby took both of them to the nearby IVY Hospital where his daughter succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Officers of Mataur police station said the car driver identified as Faijan, a resident of Jammu, tried to escape from the spot but he was caught by the PCR party which was present at the accident spot.

The second accident was reported from Bhago Majra village near Sohana. The complainant in the case, Yousuf Shah, stated that he went to bring his nine-year-old daughter Tasmeen from her school and when she was coming out of the school and crossing the road, a speeding car hit her following which she suffered serious injuries. The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Yousuf, with the help of some people who were present at the spot he took his daughter to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 from where the doctors referred her to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where she died on Wednesday.

The police have registered cases in both the accidents. The police registered a case against unidentified person and started investigation.

