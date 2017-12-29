GMADA to rope in pvt firm to maintain sports complexes

eTHE GREATER Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is all set to rope in a private company for the maintenance of two sports complexes in sectors 69 and 71. Both the complexes are in bad shape and the players had complained about the lack of facilities a number of times. GMADA will act as the nodal agency and supervise the work of the company.

A GMADA official, on condition of anonymity, told Chandigarh Newsline that they have invited tenders from the interested companies and the process would be completed within a month. He added that the private company would be responsible for maintaining the two sports complexes. The company would also be responsible for the the repair work of these complexes.

“There were complaints about poor maintenance of these sports complexes we were managing and so we thought of roping in a private company. GMADA will act as the nodal agency and we will also give a helpline number to the people, who come to the sports complexes to lodge their complaints if they face any problem,” said the official.

Both the sports complexes were mired in a controversy when the entry fees were hiked by GMADA around three months ago. The players, who used to come to these sports complexes, had complained about the problems they had to face. Some people had also complained about the poor condition of the swimming pools at these sports complexes last year after the tiles were broken.

The sports complexes, built during the previous SAD-BJP government’s tenure, have facilities for swimming and indoor games like squash. These are the only sports complexes in Mohali. Prior to the construction of these two sports complexes, local people had to go all the way to Chandigarh.

