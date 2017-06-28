Gang of history-sheeters busted, arms seized

The accused in police custody. Express The accused in police custody. Express

THE DISTRICT police busted a gang criminals who were allegedly planning to commit two murders using snatched weapons. Police also recovered two cars and weapons from them. The police also solved the case of snatching a gun from a security guard who was on duty outside a jewellery shop in Phase 3B2 a few days ago. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh identified the suspects as Harmanjot Singh, a resident of Moga, Baljinder Singh alias Bhuchi, a resident of Ferozepur, Ajay Thakur, a resident of Hoshairpur, Anuj Jagga, a resident of Panipat in Haryana and Karan alias Nonu.

The SSP added that they had also recovered a rifle, a .32 and .12 bore pistols and 19 live cartridges, a Hyundai Verna and Creta car from them. The Verna car was used for snatching the rifle in Phase 3B2 while the accused snatched the Creta car from a doctor identified as Raminder Singh from Ludhiana. Raminder Singh is still undergoing treatment at DMC hospital in Ludhiana due to serious head injuries.

The SSP said after the snatching incident in Phase 3B2, they started the investigation and one of the the constables, Nirapdev Singh, who was going home after finishing duty managed to note the number of the Verna while the accused were roaming in Phase 3B2 market.

“The constable got suspicious as the accused were roaming around in the market, he asked them about the purpose. One of the accused apologised to the constable and assured him that they will leave the spot but the constable noted down the number, which helped us to crack the case,” the SSP maintained.

According to the SSP, they came to know that accused Bhuchi who is wanted in many criminal cases wanted to commit the murder of Gurpreet Singh, the sarpanch of Bhamba Landa village.

“Bhuchi told us that Gurpreet contested panchayat elections against him and defeated him and also got some cases registered against him, another accused Harmanjot wanted to kill his rival Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Moga. The purpose of stanching the weapon was to commit the murders,” the SSP claimed.

Bhuchi was booked in as many as 10 cases of attempt to murder and assault. Eight cases are registered in Ferozepur district and 1 each in Moga and Mohali while Harmanjot Singh as also booked in three different cases if attempt to murder and assault in Moga district. Police also recovered the fake number plates which the accused were using on the seized Creta cars.

The SSP rewarded the constable with cash reward and also recommended his promotion. The SSP said that the senior police officers would honour the constable Nirapdev Singh and other team members who cracked the case.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App