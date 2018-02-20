Mohali district: Traffic police fail to control rash driving as four speed interceptors lie defunct

Kharar highway on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Kharar highway on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

WHILE THE speeding menace in Mohali district is taking precious lives, the district police have failed to take concrete measures against those driving at high speed. Out of the five speed interceptors in the district, four have been undergoing repair and only one was in working condition.

The district police could barely issue 120 challans for speeding from June 1, to December 31, in 2017. This year, the police have issued 18 speeding challans in the last one-and-a-half months. Of them, 12 challans were issued in Mohali city last week.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, DSP (Traffic) G P Singh said they had sent the four speed interceptors for repair in Chandigarh and soon they would be in a working condition. He added that he had issued instructions to the traffic in-charges in the district to set up special nakas to check speeding in accident-prone areas. “We have five speed interceptors. There are two for Mohali city while the other three are for Zirakpur, Derabassi, Lalru and Kharar. At present, one is working. Last week, we set up special nakas in Mohali city and issued the challans,” the DSP added.

When asked why the police failed to control the speeding menace in the district which is claiming lives every day, the DSP said they were doing their best and had stationed the traffic police personnel at all the black spots.

At present, the district police have 132 traffic police personnel. Of them, 47 have been deputed in Mohali city and the rest in other towns of the district. On being pointed out that the number of challans issued by the district police was much less compared to Chandigarh Police, the DSP said Chandigarh Police had a strength of around 500 police personnel and its areas were smaller compared to Mohali district.

In the last six months (July to December 2017), 148 people lost their lives on roads in the district. Another Road accident in Mohali, page 2

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App