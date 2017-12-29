Mohali district police to get new identity cards soon

THE POLICE personnel in Mohali district will get unique identity cards soon. The new ID card will carry a permanent identification number for every policeman. Also, the number would not be changed even if the policeman is transferred to another district. The new ID card would carry the belt number of the concerned police personnel, too.

Earlier, if any policeman was transferred from one district to another, he was issued a new number and an ID card. Whenever the police personnel had to go on a raid in other districts, they had to show their ID cards to convince the local authorities first. “There are around 2,000 police personnel in the district and a majority of them have given their required documents. We have started the process. The new ID card will carry the belt number and a unique number of the police personnel,” said DSP (Headquarters) Amroz Singh.

The process began around two months back. The ID cards will be issued to police throughout the state. The police personnel will not have to apply for fresh ID cards after their transfer to other districts.

“The major problem was when we were transferred to other districts, we had to apply for the new ID cards and identification numbers again. With the new system, there will be one number, which we will use for our entire career,” said a police official.

The new ID cards would be linked to a central system and the record of every police official would be available online. When the policemen go to other districts or even other states, anyone can check their identity by searching their identification number and belt number online.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App