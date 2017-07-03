Mohali: CMO seeks record of dog bite cases from civil hospital

Mohali has seen several dog bite cases this year. A six-year-old who was attacked in March. Express Archive Mohali has seen several dog bite cases this year. A six-year-old who was attacked in March. Express Archive

The High number of dog bite cases has finally got the attention of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), which has told the civil hospital to provide the details of the number of cases reported this year. The city has an unenviable record of having been in the top three position in the state for the last three years.

A Civil Hospital official, who did not wish to be named, said they received a letter from the CMO asking them to send the records through an email. Mohali has seen several dog bite cases this year. A six-year-old boy was attacked and a portion of his lip was eaten by stray dogs in Phase 2 after which the Municipal Corporation faced flak for not starting the sterilisation drive.

The sterilisation drive could not be started until last month as the MC could not rope in the company due to technical reasons. Recently, a boy was bitten by a Pitbull (breed of dog) in Nayagaon. According to the sources than 2,300 cases have been reported in the district till February 28 this year. The district has the third highest number of the dog bite cases in the state this year too after Ludhiana (2,528 cases) and Jalandhar (2,411 cases).

The records shown that in 2015 the district had the highest number of dog bite cases in the state while in 2016 it had the second highest number of cases after Amritsar which had 12,204 cases. The number of cases increased sharply after 2013. As per officials, there are around 7,000 stray dogs in the district.

The people were up against the MC over the issue of dog bites following which the MC decided to provide free treatment to dog bite victims. The parents of the boy whose lip was eaten also demanded that the MC should pay the entire charges of the plastic surgery of the victim.

