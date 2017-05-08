Mohali: Civic body to set up horticulture wing, recruit 29 employees

A park in Mohali. Express A park in Mohali. Express

The Mohali Municipal Corporation, which faced criticism from councillors for not maintaining parks properly, has now decided to set its own horticulture wing and will recruit 29 employees of different ranks. The applicants can apply till May 18. According to municipal officials, the civic body would recruit a horticulture expert, an MC engineer, two assistant MC engineers, three junior engineers, 10 supervisors, 10 gardeners and two drivers. The municipal officials said the candidates can get all the details from their website and can apply till May 18.

An MC official told Chandigarh Newsline that the decision to set up the horticulture wing was taken after the civic body failed to maintain more than 400 parks in the city. He also said many councillors have lodged complaints alleging poor condition of parks. The councillors have also raised the issue in different house meetings.

Earlier, the responsibility of maintaining the parks was with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). All the parks were transferred to the municipal corporation in December 2016 by the GMADA on the demand of councillors who wanted that the MC should maintain the parks.

The parks were transferred but the MC did not have a horticulture wing and therefore, the residents started complaining about the poor maintenance. BJP councillor Ashok Jha said they were routinely receiving complaints from the residents and with the recruitment and setting up the horticulture wing, the parks will now be well-maintained. Jha was the first to raise the issue in the House. The MC House has also passed the resolution of setting up the separate wing and recruiting employees.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now