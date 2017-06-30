Mohali city bus service to start in one-and-a-half months

(File/Photo) (File/Photo)

The much-awaited city bus service is set to be rolled out in one-and-a-half months. The district transport department has also finalised the bus routes. The Mohali Municipal Corporation is planning to buy 20 buses from Ludhiana civic body. The municipal officials said after facing many glitches, the project is ready to be started. The bus service was to be started in 2014, but it was postponed owing to the delay in finalising the cost of the project.

After the Greater Mohali Area Development (GMADA) took the responsibility to start the bus service and after working all the modalities it was decided in 2016 that the bus service would be started in Mohali city and satellite towns, including Kharar, Kurali, Zirakpur and Derabassi.

The civic body will soon deposit Rs 1 crore with the transport department for taking the permits for the buses. Once the permit is given, the buses will be started soon.

A transport official said the project was at a very advanced state and within one-and-a-half months the bus services could be started.

The transport department has also prepared the routes for the buses. The details of the some of the routes are as follows:

Route 1: Phase VI, Civil Hospital, Government College, Madanpura Chowk, Phase 9, Phase 10, Phase 7 and railway station.

Route 2: From railway station to NIPER, Kumbra Chowk in Phase 7, PCL Chowk and new bus stand in Phase 6.

Route 3: New bus stand, Industrial Area Phase 1 and 2, Old Amartax Chowk, YPS Chowk, Gurudwara Singh Saheedan and Aerocity.

Routes: 4: New bus stand in Phase 6, PTL Chowk, Phase 3B2, Phase 7, old bus stand in Phase 8 and district administrative complex.

Route 5: Landran to Lakhnaur, Phase 3/5 light point, Godrej Chowk, Sohana, Papri village, IISER and Aero city.

